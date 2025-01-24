President Donald Trump was magnanimous when meeting Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) upon arriving in Los Angeles to tour the fire damage that has ravaged L.A. County.

Newsom greeted the president and first lady Melania Trump after they descended to the tarmac from Air Force I. The men spoke for more than 20 seconds before they made their way to reporters.

“I appreciate the governor coming out and meeting me,” Trump told reporters, as he and Newsom shared a second handshake.

“We’ll be talking a little bit. We want to get it fixed. We want to get the problem fixed, and there’ll be some ways, but it’s like you got hit by a bomb, right?” he asked Newsom, who responded, “Yeah.”

Newsom then expressed his gratitude to the president for visiting California to tour the affected areas.

“Most importantly, thank you for being here,” Newsom said. “It means a great deal to all of us, not just the folks in Palisades, but the folks in Altadena that were devastated. We’re going to need your support. We’re going to need your help.”

Newsom recalled working with Trump during the Coronavirus pandemic and praised him for supporting California at the time.

“You were there for us during COVID. I don’t forget that, and I have all the expectations that we’ll be able to work together to get the speedy recovery,” he added.

“We will. We got to get it done,” Trump responded.

When the fires began to break out in the Palisades and other parts of L.A. County earlier this month, Trump notably blamed Newsom for the calamity, accusing him of prioritizing the preservation of a fish called the smelt over providing water to Californians:

When a reporter noted on Friday that Trump and Newsom have “disagreed a lot over the past week over what has happened in this state,” the president remained collaborative.

“We’re looking to get something completed, and the way you get it completed is to work together,” Trump said. “He’s the governor of the state, and we’re going to get it completed.”