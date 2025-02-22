Kentucky businessman Nate Morris on Breitbart News Saturday said that the upcoming Senate election serves as a “transformational moment” to rid Kentucky of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his “cronies.”

McConnell on Thursday said he would not seek reelection in 2026, ending his reign as the predominant leader of Senate Republicans.

Morris, who may run to replace the outgoing McConnell, has said that the state could have a “transformational moment” to move away from the McConnell era of politics towards Trump.

“This is a transformational moment in Kentucky because we can finally rid the state of Mitch McConnell and all of the remnants of his cronies that have had a stranglehold on Kentucky for 40 years,” Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday.

Morris described former attorney general Daniel Cameron as someone whose life has been “curated” by McConnell, who received a McConnell scholarship, worked at McConnell’s law firm, and served as legal counsel for the former Senate Majority Leader.

“Everything that Mitch McConnell did, and you know this, Daniel Cameron signed off on as legal counsel,” Morris remarked.

Morris then noted that McConnell worked to ensure Cameron became attorney general, to which Morris said Cameron reportedly remarked he wanted to build bridges with Black Lives Matter.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle noted that, despite Cameron’s propping up by the McConnell camp, Cameron lost the Kentucky gubernatorial election to Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear.

Morris noted that his other potential opponent, Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), and Cameron are “loyal to one person and that’s Mitch McConnell.”

He noted that the Club for Growth Action ran an attack against Barr’s potential run for Senate:

“Despite promising to bring fiscal responsibility to Washington, Andy Barr has voted to increase federal spending by trillions. Andy Barr would be a disaster in the Senate, and we will oppose his candidacy,” David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth Action, said in a statement last week.