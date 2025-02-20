Report: Mitch McConnell to Announce Senate Retirement

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will announce Thursday he will not seek reelection in 2026, Politico reported.

McConnell, who turned 83 Thursday, has been expected to retire following his resignation under pressure as Senate Republican Leader in early 2024.

The octogenarian and longest-serving party leader in Senate history has held on through numerous falls and health issues, including moments where he froze for almost half a minute.

WATCH: Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Speech, Led Away from Podium

Kentucky businessman Nate Morris is among the top names considering a run for his seat.

More to come…

