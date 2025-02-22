President Donald Trump mocked the term “sedentary migrants” at CPAC on Saturday, saying, “If they were sedentary, they wouldn’t be a migrant.”

Trump’s analysis of the term at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, drew laughs from the crowd.

“$40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants,” Trump said while listing “flagrant scams” U.S. taxpayer dollars have been spent on. “Nobody knows where. Who are they? Where do they come from? Just sedentary migrants. Nobody even knows what a sedentary migrant is.”

“If they were sedentary, they wouldn’t be a migrant, right?” he added to laughs. “They wouldn’t move. No, they wouldn’t move. They’d stay in the same place.”

Trump highlighted a number of other examples of “flagrant scams,” including “environmental, social governance and investments in Africa” and “$25 million to promote biodiversity conservation… in Columbia”

Trump also commended Elon Musk, the CEO of X and an adviser to the president. He said Musk “is doing a great job” as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) roots out “waste, fraud, and abuse.”

“He’s doing a great job. And he doesn’t need this. He doesn’t need it,” he said, calling Musk a “patriot.”

“People said, ‘Well, what official position does he have?’ I said, ‘Patriot,'” Trump said.

Trump also declared during the speech that the Republican Party is creating a political majority that will dominate politics well into the future, as Breitbart News noted.

“With the help of so many incredible supporters here today, we’re going to forge a new and lasting political majority that will drive American politics for generations to come,” Trump said, predicting the GOP will “do fantastically well in the” 2026 midterm elections.