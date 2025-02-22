Trump at CPAC: We Will ‘Forge a New and Lasting Political Majority’

President Donald Trump said Saturday at CPAC that the MAGA-led Republican Party is establishing a political majority that will dominate American politics for generations.

Trump made the comments while addressing the crowd at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, for the third day of CPAC.

“With the help of so many incredible supporters here today, we’re going to forge a new and lasting political majority that will drive American politics for generations to come,” Trump said, forecasting that Republicans will “do fantastically well in the” 2026 midterm elections.

“In theory, the one that wins the presidency does not do well in the midterms, but I think this is going to be a change,” he said. “We’re at a level–I don’t think we’ve been at this level maybe ever as the Republican Party. We’re a bigger, better, stronger party than ever before, more people in our party than ever before.”

Trump also spoke about his mandate election win, in which he carried all the swing states.

“But the people have given us a resounding mandate for dramatic change in Washington, and we’re going to deliver it. We’re going to use it, and we’re going to make America great again by using it,” he said.

Trump’s remarks come a day after Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle and White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair spoke at CPAC about a pathway to finalize the political realignment that has taken hold since Trump entered the political landscape.

“President Trump performs above all other Republicans, and that’s because a lot of these voters that are with him have not come over to the party, and the way we solve for that going forward is to pass the agenda that he campaigned on,” Blair said. “That’s what they voted for.”

“And I think that if we give the voters what they paid for with their vote, they will reward us with a long-term political realignment,” he added.