Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor

President Donald Trump endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy in his bid for Ohio governor on Monday, hailing him as a “truly good person who truly loves our country.”

The president issued his endorsement via his Truth Social account hours after Ramaswamy announced his bid for governor.

“VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He’s Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country” he said. “He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!”

Vivek Ramaswamy later accepted the president’s endorsement on X.

“Thank you President Trump. I’m truly honored to have your endorsement. We’re behind you all the way & we will Make Ohio Great Again!” said Vivek.

In his announcement for governor on Monday, Ramaswamy said that he would help “lead Ohio to be the state of excellence” in the United States.

“President Trump is reviving our conviction in America,” Ramaswamy said. “We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio, and that is why today, I’m honored to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state, at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind. The state where I was born and raised. The state where Apoorva and I raise our two sons today. A state whose best days are still ahead. I am honored to announce my candidacy to serve as the next governor of the state of Ohio.”

“I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to start and grow a new business,” Ramaswamy added. “I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to raise a young family. I’ll lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where our kids get a world class education in math, reading, writing, critical thinking, and physical education.”

