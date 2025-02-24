Former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced that he is running to be the next governor of Ohio, noting that he would “lead Ohio to be the state of excellence” in the United States.

“President Trump is reviving our conviction in America,” Ramaswamy said. “We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio, and that is why today, I’m honored to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state, at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind. The state where I was born and raised. The state where Apoorva and I raise our two sons today. A state whose best days are still ahead. I am honored to announce my candidacy to serve as the next governor of the state of Ohio.”

Ramaswamy continued: “I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to start and grow a new business,” Ramaswamy added. “I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to raise a young family. I’ll lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where our kids get a world class education in math, reading, writing, critical thinking, and physical education.”

Ramaswamy continued to add that under his leadership Ohio would be the top state in the U.S. where “capitalism and meritocracy” is embraced, “instead of apologizing for it.”

“We will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country that takes a hatchet to red tape, over regulation, and bureaucracy,” Ramaswamy added. “We will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where we lead the way in the sectors of the future, from semiconductors to aerospace. I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where patriots across America actually flock to, instead of Florida and Texas. I will lead Ohio to be the state of excellence in America.”

Ramaswamy’s announcement that he is running to serve as the next governor of Ohio comes after a report that he had filed paperwork in Ohio’s 2026 gubernatorial race.

Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo previously reported that on Tuesday, February 25, “Ramaswamy will be at Glass City Center in Toledo and The Local Bar in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville.” Additionally, Ramaswamy will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 Lincoln Day Dinner hosted by the Lucas County Republican Party, according to Facebook.

Ramaswamy is set to face off against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on the Republican side. On the Democrat side, former Ohio Health Director Amy Acton is running to be the next governor of Ohio.