Rep. Byron Donalds Responds to Shot from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) took a swipe at his potential – and President Donald Trump’s favored – successor Monday during a stop in Tampa, Florida.

DeSantis, who is term limited from running in 2026, has spent weeks pitching his wife, Casey DeSantis, as a candidate to replace him.

But Thursday, Trump endorsed Donalds, who has not declared himself a candidate, in the 2026 Florida gubernatorial race.

“I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER!” said Trump, adding “RUN, BYRON, RUN!”

Addressing Trump’s endorsement of Donalds Monday, DeSantis criticized Donalds for not playing a role in DeSantis’s work in Florida.

His comments did not seem to phase Donalds, who took the high road.

“I am honored to have President Trump’s complete and total endorsement,” Donalds simply said regarding the Governor’s comments in a statement to Breitbart News.

DeSantis’s choice of criticism of Donalds – who as a congressman is a federal official with no official role in the Florida state government – is unusual.

“The reality is we’ve achieved victories in Florida,” DeSantis said, adding “a guy like Byron, he just hasn’t been a part of any of the victories that we’ve had here over the left over these last years. He’s just not been a part of it. He’s been in other states campaigning, doing that and that’s fine, but OK, then deliver results up there.”

DeSantis appears to be referencing Donalds’ work campaigning on behalf of the Trump campaign. Donalds was a top Trump surrogate throughout the campaign, traveling the nation, making dozens of stops on Trump’s behalf.

The Governor did not reference his own extensive nationwide campaign travels. Yet unlike Donalds, DeSantis, who ran opposite Trump for the Republican nomination, traveled on his own campaign’s behalf.

DeSantis himself was attacked in Florida for spending weeks at a time outside of the state he was tasked with governing. With a month and a half remaining before the Iowa caucuses, DeSantis touted his having already visited each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

DeSantis has played up his wife as being able to outperform his own turn as governor.

“Anything we’ve accomplished, she’d be able to take to the next level,” DeSantis said.