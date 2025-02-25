The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a secret “honeypot” operation that targeted President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, according to a recent report.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who was recently confirmed and sworn in, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino are reportedly “looking for” two female agents, who took part in an “off-the-book investigation” that former FBI Director James Comey launched in 2015, according to the Washington Times.

The agents, who were undercover, were called “honeypot” agents, a term that “refers to an undercover operative, usually a woman, who feigns sexual or romantic interest to obtain information from a target,” according to the outlet.

This comes after the outlet previously reported in October 2024, that the House Judiciary Committee was looking into a whistleblower’s claims that the agency “targeted” Trump “soon after he announced his presidential campaign in June 2015,” in what was “described as a fishing expedition to find something.”

In a “protected disclosure,” the whistleblower — an FBI agent — claimed that two undercover agents had “infiltrated” Trump’s presidential campaign and had been instructed “to act as ‘honeypots’ while traveling with Trump,” according to the outlet:

The agent “personally knew” that Mr. Comey ordered an FBI investigation against Mr. Trump and that Mr. Comey “personally directed it,” according to the disclosure. The off-the-books investigation did not appear to target a specific crime but was more of what agents would described as a fishing expedition to find something incriminating about Mr. Trump.

The outlet also noted that the whistleblower’s disclosure claimed that the investigation was different from Crossfire Hurricane, which targeted “Russian collusion.”

Breitbart News previously reported that during Trump’s first term in office, he ordered “more documents from Operation Crossfire Hurricane be declassified.”

“I determined that the materials in that binder should be declassified to the maximum extent possible,” Trump said in January 2021.