WASHINGTON—Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and FBI Director Kash Patel were sworn in Friday following their respective Senate confirmations.

Lutnick, confirmed by a 51-45 vote, was sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office as Trump looked on.

“We are going to get rid of so much waste, fraud, and abuse. We’re not going to hurt anybody, but we’re going to get rid of it,” Lutnick said. “And then we are going to grow this economy in a way that we have never seen.”

Lutnick said his goal is for the administration to balance the budget because of Trump’s understanding of global business, calling him the “greatest businessman in the United States of America.”

“I cannot be more proud to serve my great friend and the greatest president in America, Donald J. Trump,” Lutnick said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi swore in Patel elsewhere shortly after Lutnick took his oath.

Patel said the American Dream is alive and well shortly after he was sworn in.

“I am living the American dream, and anyone that thinks the American Dream is dead, just look right here,” He said. “You’re talking to a first-generation Indian kid who’s about to lead the law enforcement community in the greatest nation on God’s green earth; that can’t happen anywhere else.”

He also promised accountability under his FBI.

“I promise you the following: There will be accountability within the FBI and outside of the FBI, and we will do it through rigorous constitutional oversight starting this weekend,” he said.

Trump praised Patel while speaking to reporters moments before he was sworn in, pointing out the affinity agents have for him.

“One of the reasons I loved Kash and wanted to put him in is because of the respect the agents had for him,” he said. “I think he’ll go down as the best ever at that position, and it turned out he was very easy to get approved.”

Patel was confirmed by a 51-49 vote.