An official Democrat Party social media account pushed a completely AI-fabricated audio claiming to reveal pro-Russia statements from Donald Trump, Jr. before quietly deleting the post.

The ironically-named “@factpostnews” account, the official rapid response X page for the Democrats that claims to hold “Trump and MAGA extremists accountable,” posted this fake podcast clip and attributed it to President Donald Trump’s eldest son:

“I can’t imagine anyone in their right mind picking Ukraine as an ally when Russia is the other option. I mean, just think about it. Massive nuclear power, loaded with natural resources everyone needs, literally the biggest country on the planet,” the fake Trump said in the AI audio clip.

“And, haha, there’s Ukraine, which has Chernobyl and some radiation-proof dogs. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is like ‘Oh yeah, this is definitely the ally we need. Let’s dumb all our money into them.'”

The clip ended with, “Honestly, if anything, the U.S. should’ve been sending weapons to Russia.”

While @factpostnews deleted the post without a retraction or apology, it was archived at 23,000 views after being up for hours on Wednesday.

Trump did not directly respond to the fraudulent clip, but re-shared a post from Republican strategist Andrew Surabian that called it a “100 percent fake AI generated audio”: