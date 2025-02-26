Watch Live: DOGE Hearing on Misuse of Foreign Aid Funds

The House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) holds a hearing over foreign aid on Wednesday, February 26.

Titled “America Last: How Foreign Aid Undermined U.S. Interests Around the World,” the hearing will examine ways to combat “abuse of taxpayer funds by prioritizing national interests and bringing more transparency to our foreign aid process.”

“What the DOGE team has uncovered with USAID is shocking, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Chairwoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a statement. “For decades now, the federal government has been sending billions after billions of dollars to push left-wing ideology, fund radical extremist groups, and usurp the will of the people abroad and here at home.”