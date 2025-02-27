Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not ruling out military strikes on fentanyl labs in Mexico, he said in a recent interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham.

“Anything is on the table. The commander-in-chief, ultimately, with my consultation and with the chairman and others, will make those determinations. But nothing’s off the table. Our sovereignty will be defended,” Hegseth said.

He said his message to cartels is: “We’re taking nothing off the table, nothing. We will do whatever it takes to secure the American homeland, to maintain our sovereignty and protect the American people.”

Hegseth made the remarks during a visit this week to Guantanamo Bay, where President Donald Trump has authorized the military to temporarily detain illegal aliens crossing the United States’ southern border before sending them back.

The base has been used for decades as a holding place for migrants and asylum seekers, in addition to a detention facility for 9/11 terrorist suspects such as Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. The facilities for illegal aliens and terrorist suspects are separated by 50 yards.

There are currently 30,000 beds available at the base for illegal aliens, but there are currently only approximately 25 being held there. Last week, the base held 178 illegal immigrants, but 177 were sent to Venezuela last week.

The Washington Post recently published a report citing illegal aliens who returned from Guantanamo and claimed that they were not criminal offenders, but detained in inhumane conditions such as windowless rooms with no bathroom, and held in solitary confinement.

Fox News was given a tour of the Migrant Operations Center and rooms where detainees will be held. The rooms had six to eight bunk beds in each, a window, a fan, air conditioning, a refrigerator, and a separate bathroom.

Hegseth, asked for his reaction to the Post’s report, said, “That article was B.S. It is exactly what the ‘blame America first’ crowd will always do, which is try [to] mischaracterize our efforts, in order to impugn the motives of the president of the United States and his efforts to secure the American people. This idea that people are mistreated is absolute garbage.”

Asked about lawyers arguing for more legal rights for the migrants, Hegseth responded, “My job as secretary of defense is not to worry about what the lawyers are arguing. I’ve got my own set of lawyers there to give us the legal parameters, and we’re abiding by the law completely.”

