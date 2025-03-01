13 Years: The Legacy of Andrew Breitbart: The Cultural Shift That Changed the World

Politics is downstream from culture. It’s a sentiment that has echoed and reverberated throughout the conservative movement for years – a sentiment that originated with our founder, Andrew Breitbart.

Andrew always knew that culture was the single most significant factor that affected political change.

It’s 2025. The establishment media’s credibility is nonexistent, and they are in disarray. The influence of Hollywood celebrities has been rendered not only impotent but a detriment to those in politics relying on their endorsements. Sports figures and musicians are doing the Trump dance at major events in front of major crowds. DEI is disappearing as quickly as it appeared, and you can wear a MAGA hat in Los Angeles.

It’s safe to say that the culture has shifted; and, as Andrew predicted, the political landscaped shifted right alongside it as a result.

It’s been 13 years since we lost Andrew, but his legacy will always live on, and he will be remembered as the original fighter and the one who understood how culture truly affected politics.

Nobody understood the media/political landscape better than Andrew, and nobody knew how to take on the left and expose hypocrisy more effectively.

Three years ago we put together a video tribute that brought together so many in the conservative movement who were influenced by this media savvy raconteur who taught us not only how to fight but how to do it with humor, strength, and facts — the man who taught us all how to walk toward fire.

Please take a few minutes to hear his words which always proved to be prescient, insightful, and entertaining, as well as the words of so many conservative thought leaders who were influenced by Andrew, the Happy Warrior.

WATCH the entire tribute: LEGACY: Andrew Breitbart in his own words and those who honor him.

IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE (Individual Tributes)

  1. Clarence Thomas
  2. Marco Rubio
  3. Kristi Noem
  4. Tucker Carlson
  5. Mark Levin
  6. Donald J. Trump
  7. Jesse Watters
  8. Candace Owens
  9. Dennis Miller
  10. Peter Schweizer
  11. Jeffrey Steele
  12. Jon Voight
  13. James O’Keefe
  14. Ben Shapiro
  15. Ron DeSantis
  16. Robert Davi
  17. Megyn Kelly
  18. Nigel Farage
  19. Jerome Hudson
  20. Steven Crowder
  21. Newt Gingrich
  22. Mike Pence
  23. Sean Hannity
  24. Steve Bannon
  25. Nikki Haley
  26. Pete Hegseth
  27. Joel Pollak
  28. Alex Marlow
  29. Tom Cotton
  30. Michael Savage
  31. Katie Pavlich
  32. David Webb
  33. Kevin McCarthy
  34. Dennis Prager
  35. Greg Abbott
  36. Brandon Darby
  37. Dana Loesch
  38. Charlie Kirk
  39. Donald Trump Jr.
  40. Matt Boyle
  41. Mike Pompeo
  42. Sebastian Gorka
  43. Greg Gutfeld
  44. Kristy Swanson
  45. John Ondrasik
  46. Ted Cruz
  47. Mike Huckabee
  48. Ric Grenell
  49. Rand Paul
  50. Charlie Hurt
  51. Jeanine Pirro
  52. Sean Spicer
  53. Glenn Beck
  54. Marsha Blackburn
  55. Scott Walker
  56. Larry Elder
  57. John Nolte
  58. Sarah Palin
  59. American Heart by Jon Kahn

Walk Toward the Fire — written by Jeffrey Steele and Jon Kahn

