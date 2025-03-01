13 Years: The Legacy of Andrew Breitbart: The Cultural Shift That Changed the World

Politics is downstream from culture. It’s a sentiment that has echoed and reverberated throughout the conservative movement for years – a sentiment that originated with our founder, Andrew Breitbart.

Andrew always knew that culture was the single most significant factor that affected political change.

It’s 2025. The establishment media’s credibility is nonexistent, and they are in disarray. The influence of Hollywood celebrities has been rendered not only impotent but a detriment to those in politics relying on their endorsements. Sports figures and musicians are doing the Trump dance at major events in front of major crowds. DEI is disappearing as quickly as it appeared, and you can wear a MAGA hat in Los Angeles.

It’s safe to say that the culture has shifted; and, as Andrew predicted, the political landscaped shifted right alongside it as a result.

It’s been 13 years since we lost Andrew, but his legacy will always live on, and he will be remembered as the original fighter and the one who understood how culture truly affected politics.

Nobody understood the media/political landscape better than Andrew, and nobody knew how to take on the left and expose hypocrisy more effectively.

Three years ago we put together a video tribute that brought together so many in the conservative movement who were influenced by this media savvy raconteur who taught us not only how to fight but how to do it with humor, strength, and facts — the man who taught us all how to walk toward fire.

Please take a few minutes to hear his words which always proved to be prescient, insightful, and entertaining, as well as the words of so many conservative thought leaders who were influenced by Andrew, the Happy Warrior.

WATCH the entire tribute: LEGACY: Andrew Breitbart in his own words and those who honor him.

IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE (Individual Tributes)

Walk Toward the Fire — written by Jeffrey Steele and Jon Kahn

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>