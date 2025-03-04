Democrats did not stand up when President Trump honored numerous American heroes during his address before Congress on Tuesday.

From making a boy with cancer an honorary Secret Service agent to acknowledging Laken Riley, the president had a multitude of universal moments on Tuesday night that the Democrats opted to sit throughout.

