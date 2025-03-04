Trump Announces Student’s Acceptance to West Point During Address

President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening at the U.S. Capitol, where he announced the acceptance of a student whose “greatest dream is to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.”

“We’re joined tonight by a young man, Jason Hartley, who knows the weight of that call of duty. Jason’s father, grandfather, and great grandfather all wore the uniform,” President Trump said during his address.

Watch Below:

“Jason tragically lost his dad, who was also a Los Angeles County Sherriff’s deputy when he was just a boy, and now he wants to carry on the family legacy of service,” Trump continued.

Trump added, “Jason is a senior in high school, a six-letter varsity athlete, a really good athlete, they say, a brilliant student with a 4.46 — that’s good — GPA, and his greatest dream is to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.”

“And, Jason, that’s a very big deal, getting in, that’s a hard one to get into. But I’m pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted. You will soon be joining the corps cadet!” President Trump proclaimed.

The chamber erupted in cheers after President Trump announced Hartley had been accepted to United States Military Academy West Point.

Hartley was then given a high-five by 13-year-old DJ Daniel, who the president noted has “always dreamed of becoming a police officer” and “was diagnosed with brain cancer and doctors gave him five months to live,” which was “more than six years ago.”

Moments earlier, President Trump had asked U.S. Secret Service director Sean Curran to swear DJ in as an honorary agent of the U.S. Secret Service.

Watch Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.