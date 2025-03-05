The chief of staff for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was reportedly arrested on a drunk driving charge after President Donald Trump delivered his presidential address to a joint session of Congress, Breitbart News has learned.

Hayden Haynes, who serves as Johnson’s chief of staff was arrested for drunk driving “after his car struck a Capitol vehicle” around 11:40 p.m., two law enforcement officials and Johnson’s office confirmed.

According to a police report, Haynes was released and given a “citation to appear in court,” one of the sources told the outlet. Haynes is described as being “trusted” and has served as Johnson’s chief of staff since Johnson was voted in as Speaker of House in October 2023 in a 220-209 vote.

“A driver backed into a parked vehicle last night around 11:40 p.m.,” United States Capitol Police confirmed in a statement to Breitbart News. “We responded and arrested them for DUI.”

Taylor Haulsee, a spokesperson for Johnson, said Johnson was “aware of the encounter that occurred last night,” adding that Johnson “has full faith and confidence in Hayden’s ability to lead the Speaker’s office.”

“The Speaker is aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his Chief of Staff and the Capitol Police,” Haulsee explained. “The Speaker has known and worked closely with Hayden for nearly a decade and trusted him to serve as his Chief of Staff for his entire tenure in Congress. Because of this and Hayden’s esteemed reputation among Members and staff alike, the Speaker has full faith and confidence in Hayden’s ability to lead the Speaker’s office.”