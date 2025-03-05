Democrat Rep. Sylvester Turner Dies Suddenly Weeks After Taking Office

Democrat Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-TX) died suddenly, mere weeks after taking office, the City of Houston confirmed Wednesday morning.

Turner, 70, won his seat in November, taking the place of the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX). He assumed office in January and is said to have attended President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday night. Prior to the speech, he posted on his X platform, warning against cuts to Medicaid.

According to CBS News, citing unnamed sources, Turner — who also served as the Mayor of Houston — began to feel “unwell” Tuesday night. The cause of his untimely death is not publicly known.

“This morning, @houmayor John Whitmire announced the death of former mayor, Congressman Sylvester Turner,” the City of Houston announced.

“A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people,” Whitmire said. “He rose from poverty but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss for me. I ask Houstonians to celebrate his life.”

“They were together recently at a church service,” the update continued. “Today’s Houston City Council will stand in recess until 10 a.m.”

Others offered kind words in memory of Turner.

“Elisabeth and I are saddened to hear the news of Congressman Sylvester Turner’s passing,” Speaker of the Texas House Dustin Burrows said in a statement.

“His decades of public service—from the halls of the Legislature to Houston City Hall and, most recently, our nation’s Capitol—leave behind a legacy of leadership and advocacy for the people of Houston. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the entire Houston community during this difficult time. May he rest in peace,” he said as others joined in.

This story is developing.