The Supreme Court sided with a district court judge Wednesday who had ruled that the Trump administration could not stop $2 billion in U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) payments to intended recipients.

By a 5-4 vote, the court upheld U.S. District of Columbia District Judge Amir Ali’s ruling, though it asked him to clarify his earlier order, given that the deadline for the administration to comply had passed.

The Trump administration had tried to stop the payments. It appealed the district court’s order, and won a temporary stay, but the Court ultimately decided that it had to pay the money.

AP reports this is the second time the new Trump administration has been frustrated in the country’s highest court:

Although the outcome is a short-term loss for President Donald Trump’s administration, the nonprofit groups and businesses that sued are still waiting for the money they say they are owed. One of the organizations last week was forced to lay off 110 employees as a result, according to court papers. It’s the second time the new administration has sought and failed to persuade the Supreme Court to immediately rein in a lower-court judge in legal fights over actions taken by Trump.

Justice Samuel Alito led four conservative justices in dissent. In a blistering opinion, he said that district courts lacks the authority to order the payments, noting that once money is out the door, further appeals may be ineffective

In a blistering opinion, Alito wrote that the Supreme Court is rewarding “an act of judicial hubris and imposes a $2 billion penalty on American taxpayers.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices to form a majority.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh joined Alito’s dissent.

The lawsuit was brought by a group of nonprofits and businesses that receive USAID funding to provide services, Reuters reported.