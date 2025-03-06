A CNN poll found an overwhelming majority of viewers of President Donald Trump’s joint address before Congress on Tuesday thought Rep. Al Green’s (D-TX) outburst, which led to his removal from the House chamber, was “inappropriate.”

Green was escorted out by the House Sergeant at Arms on orders from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after Green repeatedly disrupted the beginning of Trump’s remarks by yelling and waving his cane in the air:

The poll, conducted immediately after the speech, revealed that 80 percent of respondents thought the congressman’s antics were inappropriate for the event:

Once outside the chamber, Green told NBC News that as “a person of conscience,” he believes the president “has done things that I think we cannot allow to continue.”

“This whole budget that he has is one that is going to cause Medicaid to be cut, and when he said he had a mandate, it triggered something. It really did. Because he doesn’t have a mandate, and he doesn’t have a mandate to cut health care from poor people,” the Texas Democrat stated.

Trump’s speech continued on and received support from the vast majority of viewers, with a CBS News/YouGov survey showing an astounding 76 percent in approval of the president’s remarks, and only 23 percent — less than a quarter — disapproving: