Democrat lawmakers may not have approved of President Donald Trump’s triumphant return to the Capitol, but polling shows their constituents loved it.

CBS News/YouGov survey interviewed a nationally representative sample of speech watchers immediately following Trump’s joint address to Congress, and the numbers will please the poll-mindful president.

The poll shows an astounding 76 percent of Americans viewing the speech approved of Trump’s remarks, with only 23 percent — less than a quarter — disapproving.

Sixty-eight percent of viewers described Trump’s speech as “hopeful,” with a majority also describing it as “presidential,” “inspiring,” “unifying,” and “entertaining.”

A clear majority of Americans watching the speech also said the president spent a lot of time on issues they cared about, the survey found.

Over two-thirds of viewers said Trump has a clear plan to deal with inflation, which began under President Joe Biden. And over three-quarters liked Trump’s plan for waste in government spending as well as immigration and the border.

Additionally, almost a quarter liked Trump’s plan for dealing with Ukraine and Russia despite an onslaught of negative press from the establishment media leading up to the speech.

Presidential address viewers typically skew heavily towards those who identify with the party of the president. But only 51 percent of viewers identified as Republicans.

Finally, over three-quarters of viewers approved of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ordering the Sergeant at Arms to eject the unruly Rep. Al Green (D-TX) for disrupting the president’s speech despite warnings.

