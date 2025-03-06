House Censures Al Green for Disrupting Trump Address to Congress

The House on Thursday voted to censure Rep. Al Green (D-TX) for his protest during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

The chamber voted 224-198-2, which passed mostly on party lines, and ten Democrats voted with Republicans in favor of the censure.

During Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday, Green stood up, waved his cane, and yelled at the 47th president. Green sought to fight back against Trump’s claim he had a “mandate” from the American people.

Despite Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) urging the Texas Democrat to “take your seat,” Green continued to violate decorum, to which the Speaker urged the sergeant-at-arms to remove Green from the chamber.

Republicans, “hey, hey, hey, goodbye,” as the sergeant-at-arms escorted him off of the House floor.

“We take no pleasure in this,” Johnson said before the censure vote.

“I gave repeated warnings to Representative Green to stand down and to sit down and he refused to do it, he chose to deliberately violate House rules in a manner that we think is probably unprecedented in history, interrupting the message of a president of the United States, who is an honored guest,” he continued.

Some Democrats even scolded Green’s antics.

“I think it was wrong,” Suozzi said Wednesday night. “I’m an old-school, traditional type person. I don’t like it when Republicans interrupt Democratic presidents, and I don’t like it when Democrats interrupt Republican presidents. So I just think it was a boneheaded move.”

The censure vote led to a shouting match between Democrats and Republicans.

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) repeatedly said that Democrats are “embarrassing,” with Reps. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) being the most vocal Democrats during the verbal altercation.

Pressley then told Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) “your members do the same thing.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.