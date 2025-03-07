Judicial Watch Sues for Intel Agencies’ Records on Tim Walz’s Relationship with China

Judicial Watch on Thursday sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for records about former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz’s relationship with China, claiming there is a cover-up by the deep state.

The watchdog organization sued after DHS failed to respond to an election-era Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for:

All documents and communications in the DHS Microsoft Teams group chat “NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync” from July 1, 2024, to present, including all accompanying, uploaded, or imbedded attachments and documents, referring or relating to Minnesota Governor Timothy J. Walz (or the office and/or staff of Governor Walz). All Intelligence Information Reports and Regional Intelligence Notes (including these documents that have been titled or categorized differently) from November 1, 2023, to present related to Minnesota Governor Timothy J. Walz (or the office and/or staff of Governor Walz). All requests for assistance or referrals to other federal agencies regarding Minnesota Governor Timothy J. Walz

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed that a Homeland Security whistleblower told the committee Walz was a “target” of the Chinese Communist Party as “someone they can get to DC.”

The whistleblower continued, “officials from DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been involved in the Department’s investigative and/or intelligence work connected with the CCP, the state of Minnesota, and Governor Walz.”

“Quite simply, there is a massive cover-up of what the Deep State knows about Tim Walz’s connections [to the] Chinese Communist Party,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “Secretary Noem should quickly release any records in response to Judicial Watch’s lawsuit.”

Government Accountability Institute (GAI) founder and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer said in August that China has been “grooming” Walz:

He goes to China in 2016 with a few other Democrats. He recounts how he’s meeting with Chinese officials, and he says, oh, I was in China, I was here in China in December of 1989, and they said no, it was February of 1990. I mean, in other words, they had been tracking him when he was a young man, but in that meeting with Premier Li, it’s a classic example of elite capture and what the Chinese call big help with a little bad mouth. Tim Walz has talked about the human rights condition in China, but it’s never in the context of doing anything about it, and during this meeting with Premier Li, he told Premier Li, ‘Well, don’t look to the United States as an example of how to do this because we don’t know how to do it right either.’ Those are his descriptions of what he told Premier Li. So it’s this massive moral equivalence, which is exactly what China wants from elites in the United States. Talk about human rights, but don’t do anything about it.

He added, “And also create this moral equivalence that the Chinese system is not any worse than ours. That is exactly what Tim Walz has done over the years.”