Another non-governmental organization, which contracted with the federal government to resettle refugees across American communities, is having to close its doors after President Donald Trump froze the government’s refugee resettlement program.

Immediately after taking office, Trump signed an executive order to indefinitely suspend the refugee resettlement program — ensuring that hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars flowing to NGOs contracted to resettle refugees would come to a halt.

As a result, Connecticut-based Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS), which has lost out on $4 million in taxpayer funds to resettle refugees since the executive order, is shutting its doors and having to fire staff, according to NPR:

A Connecticut organization that helps refugees and other immigrants get established in the U.S. says it’s shutting down offices after the Trump administration ordered sudden cuts in federal funding. The organization has also laid off about half of its staff. [Emphasis added] Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, or IRIS, is closing its main office in New Haven and making plans to close its Hartford office. [Emphasis added]

IRIS is only the latest NGO involved in refugee resettlement to close offices and fire staff. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) have both had to drastically cut refugee services, losing millions in taxpayer dollars.

The NGOs are now suing the Trump administration, claiming refugee resettlement is required by Congress though the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the president has broad authority over immigration.

Under former President Joe Biden, annual refugee resettlement ticked up to more than 100,000 in a single year, and hundreds of thousands more were considered “refugees” after the administration massively expanded parole to include certain nationals.

A refugee to the U.S. costs American taxpayers anywhere from $60,000 to $133,000 over the course of their lifetime, estimates from the Center for Immigration Studies have found.

