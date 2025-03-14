Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 727: Senators Marsha Blackburn and Tommy Tuberville on the Government Funding Fight

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) join host Mike Slater to discuss the drama among Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Senate Democrats over the continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government for the next six months. Would the Democrats really force a government shutdown? The senators giving you’re their thoughts on this and more.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

