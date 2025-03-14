Trump Announces ‘Fugitive Leader of ISIS In Iraq’ Killed

President Donald Trump announced that the “fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq” had been killed, adding that United States’ “intrepid warfighters” had “hunted” him down.

“Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “He was relentlessly hunted down by intrepid warfighters. His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!”

In a post on X, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani revealed that “the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, with support and coordination from the Joint Operations Command and the International Coalition forces, successfully eliminated the terrorist Abdallah Makki Muslih Al-Rufay’i.”

“The Iraqis continue their remarkable victories against the forces of darkness and terrorism,” Al-Sudani wrote:

The heroes of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, with support and coordination from the Joint Operations Command and the International Coalition forces, successfully eliminated the terrorist Abdallah Makki Muslih Al-Rufay’i, known as (Abu Khadija). He held the so-called position of (Deputy Caliph), in addition to serving as the so-called Wali of Iraq and Syria, head of the Authorized Committee, and overseer of external operations offices. He was considered one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world.

“We congratulate Iraq, the Iraqi people, and all peace-loving nations on this significant security achievement,” Al-Sudani added.

The Associated Press reported that one “security official” revealed that the operation had been “carried out by an airstrike in Anbar province, in western Iraq,” while another revealed that “the operation took place Thursday night.”