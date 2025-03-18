DOGE: 44 More Contracts Cancelled with Ceiling Value of $5.2 Billion

Forty-four more contracts with a ceiling value of $5.2 billion have been cancelled, saving taxpayers $640 million, according to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Today, agencies terminated 44 contracts today with a ceiling value of ~$5.2B and savings of ~$640M,” DOGE announced, noting that these cancellations included a $465,000 Department of Defense contract for what was described as “non-personal services, to serve as the Maxwell Air Force Base installations horticulturalist, landscape designer, and greenhouse plant nursery manager to improve and maintain beautification of the installations.”

It also included a $2.85 million Health and Human Services (HHS) contract for “digital communications and social media support services.”

The official DOGE website currently displays 5,356 contract terminations, totaling $20 billion in savings.

One cancelled contract, for example, is valued at $440,000 via the Bureau of Land Management. The contract was listed as “EEO DEIA SUPPORT.”

There are dozens of cancelled contracts via USAID. One, for example, valued at nearly $15 million, is described as the following:

The USAID Kyrgyz Republic Agro Trade Activity will support job creation, strengthen value chains (VCs), and improve the business enabling environment through interventions that boost productivity, upgrade processing, build international business-to-business (B2B) linkages, facilitate access to finance, and support private sector–informed policy reform.

Overall, the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Education, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are leading federal agencies in terms of garnering the most savings. The Department of State, NASA, and Department of Energy (DOE) are reporting the least savings.

According to the last update on March 11, DOGE’s work has resulted in estimated savings of $115 billion, or $714.29 per taxpayer. The savings include contract and lease cancellations, fraud and improper payment detection, regulatory savings, and more.