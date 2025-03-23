Gallup Poll: Majority of Gazans Would Relocate if Allowed

A majority of Palestinians would leave the Gaza strip if they were able to, according to a Gallup poll of the coastal enclave’s residents, which found that 52 percent would leave either temporarily or permanently if given the chance.

The findings, which were reported in the British Telegraph on Saturday based on data collected by Gallup from more than 500 Gaza residents between March 2 and 13, revealed a striking 52 percent of Gazans expressed a desire to relocate, with 14 percent saying they would leave permanently and 38 percent seeking temporary refuge abroad.

Only 39 percent said they have no intention of leaving the war-torn enclave.

Germany emerged as the most desired destination, followed closely by Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE — countries that already host significant Palestinian populations.

The poll found younger residents, especially those in devastated areas such as Khan Younis and Gaza City, most eager to leave.

The matter comes as Israel remains locked in conflict with Hamas following the October 7, 2023, massacre — the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history, which saw thousands of terrorists burst into Israel and gun down participants at an outdoor music festival while going door to door hunting for Jewish men, women, and children in local towns who were then subject to torture, rape, execution, immolation, and kidnapping.

President Trump unveiled his vision for Gaza during a press conference in February with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His plan calls for resettling Gaza’s population and rebuilding the strip into a thriving economic hub, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy and setting the stage for a bold new strategy in the Middle East.

Israel has since announced a new department to oversee the voluntary relocation of Gaza residents to third countries, a move ordered by Defense Minister Israel Katz. The plan aligns with Trump’s approach, emphasizing regional solutions over past failed policies.

“I welcome President Trump’s bold initiative,” Katz stated, calling it an opportunity for Gaza residents to seek a better future while ensuring Israel’s security.

According to a recent report from the Jerusalem Post, Israel plans to use its renewed ground offensive to advance the migration plan from Gaza, as Hamas remains “unwilling to compromise” in hostage talks.

Breitbart News reported that President Trump’s plan to rebuild Gaza by resettling its citizens has significant support among many Gazans and is the “only solution” for struggling civilians, according to the Center for Peace Communications, which is fighting for Gazans to be given a chance to leave the war-torn enclave “to find a better life” for themselves and their families “before it’s too late.”

WATCH:

The growing movement of Gazans speaking out comes as critics and mainstream media label President Trump’s plan unethical, while overlooking the real humanitarian crisis — Gazans who want to leave but remain trapped under Hamas rule.

For U.S. interests, a potential outflow from Gaza could ease military tensions, reduce the influence of Hamas, and shift the regional burden of humanitarian care to wealthier Arab states and Western allies. It may also open new avenues for cooperation with Israel, Egypt, and the Gulf states on long-term stabilization.