The Department of Defense over the weekend announced an investigation into leaks of sensitive and classified information, following a series of unauthorized disclosures of classified information and other sensitive information to several legacy news media outlets.

A memo signed by Pentagon Chief of Staff Joe Kasper asked the Director of Defense Intelligence to lead the investigation, noting that polygraph tests would take place “in accordance with applicable law and policy.”

“This investigation will commence immediately and culminate in a report to the Secretary of Defense. The report will include a complete record of unauthorized disclosures within the Department of Defense and recommendations to improve such efforts. I expect to be informed immediately if this effort results in information identifying a party responsible for an unauthorized disclosure, and that such information will be referred to the appropriate criminal law enforcement entity for criminal prosecution,” Kasper said in the memo, signed March 21.

Efforts to Combat Unauthorized Disclosures Osd002809 25 Res Final by Kristina Wong on Scribd

The effort comes after the New York Times reported Thursday that Elon Musk was due to visit the Pentagon on Friday to allegedly receive a briefing on U.S. military war plans in a potential conflict with China.

Musk did visit the Pentagon on Friday, but Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and later, President Donald Trump himself, emphatically denied that he would be given such a briefing.

The Times report had claimed the meeting would not be held in Hegseth’s office, but in “the Tank,” where top senior defense and military leaders hold the most sensitive and pressing discussions. The meeting indeed occurred in Hegseth’s office, and his team released photos of the meeting in his office afterwards.

Before that leak, NBC News and CNN had reported on a classified memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to top U.S. military and senior defense leaders laying out interim guidance on the department’s top priorities around the world.

Parnell announced the investigation into the leaks on Saturday on X. He posted:

For too long, instances of unauthorized disclosures of national security information have gone uninvestigated at the DoD. @SecDef is committed to aggressively pursuing parties responsible for any leaks and will refer them to law enforcement for criminal prosecution. Efforts to subvert @POTUS command of our Armed Forces, to endanger the lives of our warfighters, or to harm our national security will not be tolerated. ACCOUNTABILITY IS BACK.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.