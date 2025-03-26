Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 734: Brad Schimel on the National Importance of His Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

Brad Schimel, Wisconsin’s former attorney general, joins host Mike Slater to discuss his candidacy for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. Next Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will decide whether Schimel or a far-left activist judge will occupy this critical seat that will determine the balance of the Badger State’s Supreme Court. Outside Democrat megadonors have poured millions of dollars into this state judicial race because it gained national political importance as a referendum on the MAGA agenda and a bellwether for the 2026 midterms.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

