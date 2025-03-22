President Donald Trump endorsed conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel on Friday during early voting and ahead of the highly consequential election on April 1.

“WISCONSIN: There is a very important Election for State Supreme Court on April 1st, and Early Voting is now underway,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social. He went on:

Brad Schimel is running against Radical Left Liberal Susan Crawford, who has repeatedly given child molesters, rapists, women beaters, and domestic abusers “light” sentences. She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who are out to destroy your State, and our Country — And if she wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin. All Voters who believe in Common Sense should GET OUT TO VOTE EARLY for Brad Schimel.

Trump added, including a link to a voting information website:

By turning out and VOTING EARLY, you will be helping to Uphold the Rule of Law, Protect our Incredible Police, Secure our Beloved Constitution, Safeguard our Inalienable Rights, and PRESERVE LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL. SO IMPORTANT – PLEASE GET OUT AND VOTE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Schimel, a Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge and a former Wisconsin attorney general, thanked President Trump for his endorsement, saying he is “humbled and deeply honored.”

“The stakes of this race could not be any higher. On April 1, Wisconsin conservatives must unite to restore objectivity to our Supreme Court and save our state like we saved our country in November. The job is not done. We cannot allow America’s success to bypass Wisconsin,” he said in a statement.

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming also celebrated the endorsement saying, “Momentum is on our side.”

“Wisconsinites are sick and tired of judicial activists like dangerously liberal Susan Crawford,” Schimming said in a statement. “President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement of Judge Brad Schimel will bring more attention to this critical election to save Wisconsin and America. While Susan Crawford has made it abundantly clear she is running to legislate from the bench, Judge Brad Schimel will stand by the Constitution and the rule of law on the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” stated WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming. ”

Scott Presler, whose whose organization Early Vote Action works in swing states to register Republicans and encourage early voting, reacted to the endorsement in a post to X.

“This is a game changer,” he said.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said he “couldn’t agree more with President Trump.”

“Everyone who voted for Trump in November needs to get out and vote for Brad Schimel to save our Wisconsin Supreme Court from the radical left,” he said.

The race between Dane County Circuit Judge Crawford and Schimel follows a blowout Wisconsin Supreme Court election in 2023, in which liberal-leaning Janet Protasiewicz beat conservative candidate Dan Kelly and flipped the balance of the court to 4-3 majority liberal.

While conservatives have the chance to take back the majority once more with the retirement of liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Democrats view the battle as a chance to push policy and redraw legislative maps that could ultimately lose Republicans two U.S. House seats and help them close in on the Republicans’ slim majority.

“To say that what happens in Wisconsin will not stay in Wisconsin is putting it really mildly,” Schimming previously told Breitbart News in an exclusive phone interview.

“It could literally mean the success of President Trump’s term. It could literally mean them having the votes to bring impeachment articles against him,” he added. “The implications of what happens in Wisconsin would be a political earthquake for the House of Representatives.”

Democrats’ view of the race as a pathway to power in D.C. is not mere speculation and has been touted openly. An email invitation obtained by Breitbart News to a briefing on Jan.13 with Democrat donors, Crawford, and Wisconsin Democrat Chairman Ben Wikler has a subject line that reads: “Chance to put two more House seats in play for 2026.”

“But winning this race could also result in Democrats being able to win two additional US House seats, half the seats needed to win control of the House in 2026,” the email reads.

The two seats are currently held by Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) in the 1st Congressional District in southeast Wisconsin and Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) in the 3rd Congressional District in the western part of the battleground state.

“They got caught saying the quiet thing out loud, and they revealed what they’re up to. This is, as it was in 2023, a power play to attract enormous amounts of money from partisan donors and turn that into results on the court,” Schimel told Breitbart News in an exclusive phone interview, referring to the email.

In Wisconsin, state Supreme Court justices serve ten-year terms. While the judicial race is nonpartisan, both sides of the political aisle are heavily invested in the results of the election. The 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court race is expected to be even more expensive than the 2023 election, which shattered national spending records for a judicial contest at $56 million and brought in massive out-of-state spending.

Recent polling is showing a tight race in the battleground state, with Crawford ahead by five points — slightly outside the survey’s 4-point margin of error. Polling earlier this month indicated that many voters didn’t know much about either candidate.

President Trump’s 2024 victory was notably only the second time a Republican presidential candidate has won Wisconsin in nearly 40 years — with Trump securing the first win during his 2016 run. Both times, Trump saw a narrow margin of victory, although Trump has received increasingly more votes during all three of his presidential runs in the swing state.

In 2016, Trump beat out Hillary Clinton 47.8 percent to 47 percent, 1,405,284 votes to 1,382,536. In 2020, Biden won the state by a slim margin, 49.4 percent to 48.8 percent, but Trump pulled in more votes for himself than in 2016 at 1,610,184. In 2024, Trump won Wisconsin over Kamala Harris, 49.6 percent to 48.7 percent, and secured more votes than in 2020 at 1,697,626.

“Trump got about 1.7 million here in Wisconsin…[If] we get 60 percent of those voters, which is just a little over a million, if we get six out of ten Trump voters to go vote for Schimel, we’re going to win the Supreme Court,” Schimming told Breitbart News.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.