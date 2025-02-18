Left-wing billionaires are dumping large sums of cash into the highly consequential Wisconsin Supreme Court race ahead of election day on April 1, according to recent campaign finance reports.

Money from left-wing billionaire George Soros, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), and Silicon Valley billionaire Reid Hoffman accounted for more than 40 percent of the $4.2 million in individual contributions the Democratic Party of Wisconsin received over the past month. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin then promptly transferred $2 million to the campaign of Democrat Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford, records show.

Hoffman, a past visitor to Epstein Island, contributed $250,000, while Pritzker, a rabid supporter of abortions and transgenderism, contributed $500,000. Soros — who has backed dozens of soft-on-crime prosecutors and has been linked to defund-the-police groups, contributed $1 million to the party, the report reveals.

The fight is between former conservative Wisconsin Attorney General and Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel and Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford, who previously represented left-wing groups like Planned Parenthood as an attorney.

“There is no party affiliation on the court, but we all can read in between the lines,” said conservative activist Scott Presler, whose organization works in swing states to register Republicans and encourage early voting.

The election could determine not only the fate of the state, but the entire nation if Democrats have their way. The race follows a blowout Wisconsin Supreme Court election in 2023, in which liberal-leaning Janet Protasiewicz beat conservative candidate Dan Kelly and flipped the balance of the court 4-3 majority liberal. While conservatives have the chance to take back the majority once more with the retirement of liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Democrats view the battle as a chance to push policy and redraw legislative maps that could ultimately lose Republicans two U.S. House seats and help them close in on the Republican’s slim majority.

“It could literally mean the success of President Trump’s term. It could literally mean them having the votes to bring impeachment articles against him,” Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming told Breitbart News in an exclusive phone interview. “The implications of what happens in Wisconsin would be a political earthquake for the House of Representatives.”

Democrats’ view of the race as a pathway to power in D.C. is not mere speculation and has been touted openly. An email invitation obtained by Breitbart News to a briefing on Jan.13 with Democrat donors, Crawford, and Wisconsin Democrat Chairman Ben Wikler has a subject line that reads: “Chance to put two more House seats in play for 2026.” Aides of Reid Hoffman notably helped to organize the event, the The New York Times reported.

“But winning this race could also result in Democrats being able to win two additional US House seats, half the seats needed to win control of the House in 2026,” the email reads.

The two seats are currently held by Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) in the 1st Congressional District in southeast Wisconsin and Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) in the 3rd Congressional District in the western part of the battleground state.

“They got caught saying the quiet thing out loud, and they revealed what they’re up to. This is, as it was in 2023, a power play to attract enormous amounts of money from partisan donors and turn that into results on the court,” Schimel told Breitbart News in an exclusive phone interview, referring to the email.

As for Republicans, the Wisconsin GOP reported a fundraising haul 40 times larger than what they raised for the 2023 spring election.

“We have made a conscious decision here to keep our foot on the gas, and it costs money to do that,” Schimming said.

Campaign finance reports show the Wisconsin GOP brought in $2.3 million over the past month and disbursed $1.7 million to Schimel’s campaign.

Schimming said Schimel has been “working the state for months” campaigning in all 72 counties and has not had to “burn resources trying to fend someone off in the primary,” referencing “messy statewide primaries” in the 2023 election.

“Whatever influence I have as state chairman, I’m going to use it to make sure we don’t make those mistakes again,” he said.

Even still, Schimming is wary of left-wing billionaires dumping money into the crucial swing state, and encouraged conservatives to go to battle for a race that has far-reaching national consequences.

“I would say this ought to be a national lesson for conservatives,” he said. “If we value the importance of court seats and what happens in the courts — I mean, everyone talks all the time…about lawfare — well, it’s time for conservatives to do something about it.”

“They have in a lot of states, and we have done work here, but when these big [races] come along, people need to pay attention,” he added.

The race is expected to be even more expensive than the 2023 election, which shattered national spending records for a judicial contest at $56 million and brought in massive out-of-state spending. In Wisconsin, state Supreme Court justices serve ten-year terms.

