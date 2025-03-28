At some point voters are going hold their Democrat senators accountable, Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) said while discussing the SAVE Act on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater mentioned the SAVE Act, asking if there is anything else in it about election integrity aside from enhanced proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

“The SAVE Act is a specific bill as it relates to making sure it’s U.S. citizens voting in U.S. elections,” Steil said. “I have additional legislation that brings forward a whole host of additional topics.”

“Last Congress, we called that the ACE Act — American Confidence in Elections — it was a real bust… [a] comprehensive election integrity package, working a lot with the guests you just referenced … other leaders in this space,” he said, revealing they are “going to come forward again with a comprehensive package, now that we know we have Republicans in the United States Senate and a President Trump who would be more than happy to sign this legislation.”

“And so we’re working on a comprehensive bill. We’ll be bringing that out in the not-too-distant future. The SAVE Act, though, yes, that is specific as it relates to making sure that it’s U.S. citizens who can vote in U.S. elections,” Steil continued.

When asked how this legislation can ever get to 60 votes — with Democrats voting with Republicans — the congressman said, “I think at some point voters are going to hold their democratic senators accountable, and so we have to find seven Democratic senators.”

Steil predicted that there is “going to be a lot of Americans standing up and demanding this of their senators.”

“Let’s think about this. Chuck Schumer provided cover for his Democrats in a period of time back in last Congress and never brought this bill forward. This Congress, we have an opportunity to have [Senate Majority Leader] John Thune bring it forward and actually put people on the record,” he said.

“Does your Democratic senator believe that noncitizens should be voting in U.S. elections? On the House side of the ledger, we had a couple Democrats who did vote for this bill. They did for political reasons. They’re not believers in election integrity, but Democrats did vote for this,” he revealed.

Ultimately, Steil said this legislation needs to be brought forward to the U.S. Senate so they can “force Democrats to be on the record on this issue.”

“And there’s a chance, I don’t want to say it’s a high chance, but there is a chance that the political pressure, we can build it significantly enough that Democrats recognize that they can’t go back to their voters having voted no on this,” Steil said.

“And they may be in a position where we can get this across the line. But at a minimum, we need to be bringing forward this type of legislation in the Senate and not allow what we allowed last Congress, where Senator Chuck Schumer simply protected his Democrats by never bringing this legislation forward,” he added.

