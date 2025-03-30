President Donald Trump revealed that a tree planted by former President Andrew Jackson “many years ago” would be removed, noting that the tree is in “terrible condition.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the magnolia tree, which came from Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, in Nashville, Tennessee, was also a “very dangerous safety hazard.” Trump added that the tree would “be replaced by another, very beautiful tree.”

“Working together with a fantastic and very talented Executive Residence Staff, along with the wonderful people at the National Park Service, we are making tremendous enhancements to the White House, thereby preserving and protecting History,” Trump said in his post. “One of the interesting dilemmas is a tree planted many years ago by the Legendary President and General, Andrew Jackson. It is a Southern Magnolia, that came from his home, The Hermitage, in Tennessee.”

“The bad news is that everything must come to an end, and this tree is in terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less, and must now be removed,” Trump added. “This process will take place next week, and will be replaced by another, very beautiful tree. The Historic wood from the tree will be preserved by the White House Staff, and may be used for other high and noble purposes!!!”

Jackson reportedly planted two Southern Magnolia trees at the White House in honor of his late wife, Rachel, according to the National Park Service’s website. Jackson’s wife passed away prior to him taking office.