Sen. Cruz: Signal-Gate Effort to Take Down Trump ‘Failed Utterly’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said the Democrats’ attempted takedown of President Donald Trump over Signal-gate “failed utterly” after a new CBS News poll revealed that his approval rating did not suffer after the incident.

On Monday’s episode of “Verdict,” the senator’s podcast he co-hosts with radio personality Ben Ferguson, Cruz said the left-wing media wants to use the Signal messages leaked by the Atlantic to “destroy” Trump:

The Left is not subtle. The Democrats in the media, they tell you exactly what they’re doing, and they’re all monolithic because they believe in censorship. They believe in propaganda. Every one of them says exactly the same thing, 100 percent of the time. And listen, it’s clear they hate Donald Trump. They want to destroy him. They hate everything he’s doing. And they looked at this Signal text thread as their big chance. This was going to be their “Russia, Russia, Russia,” that they were going to use to go after the President, to go after every one of his appointees.

The Signal-gate incident was first reported last week by Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who shared screenshots from an encrypted group chat full of senior Trump administration officials that he appeared to have been mistakenly added to by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Messages from the chat, which also included Vice President JD Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and others, revealed discussion about the U.S. military attacks on Houthis two days before they were carried out.

“It was a pretty embarrassing mistake,” Cruz acknowledged. “But the underlying substance of the text exchange was great. It was actually the President and the national security team taking out terrorists who were attacking Americans, who had been attacking American shipping lanes, who Biden had ignored and done nothing, and who had been driving up costs for American consumers because it was so expensive to get through the Suez Canal.”

CBS’s latest poll revealed that the leak of the Signal messages do “not seem tied to evaluations of Mr. Trump overall,” as he garnered a 50-percent approval rating:

Cruz said, “Well, on Sunday, CBS released a new poll, and it turns out their entire attack on Signalgate failed.”

“The CBS poll shows 50 percent of Americans approve of Donald Trump, 50 percent disapprove. In other words, their entire effort to take him down failed utterly,” the Texas Republican asserted.