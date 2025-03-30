CBS Poll: Signal-Gate Fails as Trump Maintains 50 Percent Approval Rating

Media attacks on the Trump administration due to the Atlantic‘s leak of Signal messages do “not seem tied to evaluations of Mr. Trump overall,” according to a CBS News poll that found the president’s approval rating to be 50 percent.

The poll, released Sunday morning, surveyed more than 2,600 Americans from across the country on March 27 and 28:

While the vast majority of respondents said last week’s Signal incident — in which National Security Adviser Mike Waltz accidentally added the Atlantic editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, into an encrypted group chat where plans to attack the Houthis were discussed — was “serious,” President Donald Trump’s job approval has not suffered.

On the economy, Americans have voiced mixed views.

While 31 percent of respondents reported that the Trump administration is focusing on lowering consumer prices the “right amount,” 64 percent said it is “not enough.” On tariffs, 38 percent said that the administration has enacted the “right amount,” while 55 percent said it has done “too much.”

Only five percent of respondents said they wanted more tariffs, the poll found.

People still have not stopped blaming former President Joe Biden’s economic policies for today’s inflation, however, with 38 percent of respondents saying he is “more responsible” for it.

A lesser chunk of 34 percent said Trump is “more responsible” for today’s inflation rate, while 19 percent said it is “both equally,” and nine percent said “neither.”

Overall, 48 percent of respondents said they approved of Trump’s current handling of the economy.

Even greater than Trump’s overall rating is his approval on how he is handling immigration, with 53 percent voicing approval. On his plan to deport illegal migrants, 58 percent voiced approval.

Thoughts on Trump’s cuts to federal agency staff are split down the middle, with half the respondents saying they approve of the efforts taken by the administration, including the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to shrink departments.