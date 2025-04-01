Dem Sen. Cory Booker Speaking on Senate Floor for More Than 13 Hours:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has been speaking on the Senate floor for more than 13 hours, and has stated he will speak for as long as he is “physically able” to do so to protest what President Donald Trump was doing.

In a pre-recorded video on X, Booker explained he would be speaking on the Senate floor and talking about what Trump was doing to the United States.

Booker also referenced how on April 2, reciprocal tariffs will be imposed on all countries that have tariffs on U.S. exports and noted that the tariff would lead to “more reckless steps taken” that would increase prices for Americans.

“So, I’m recording this post while I’m on the Senate floor,” Booker said. “I know there’s lots of platforms you can watch it if you want, but I wanted to say here, that I’m on that floor and I’m going to be speaking about what Donald Trump is doing to our nation. And, now with this tariff we are going to see more reckless steps taken that are going to raise more prices for Americans and cost our economy even more. So many things that I’ll be detailing in this speech, and so it’s my plan to continue to go for as long as I possibly can.”

USA Today reported Booker was nearing almost 14 hours of speaking on the Senate floor, after having started at 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

The outlet noted that while Booker’s speech “is not considered a filibuster as he is not attempting to stall or block legislation,” as long as he remains speaking the Senate floor will be open.

Haley Talbot, a Capitol Hill reporter with CNN reported that former South Carolina Gov. and former Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-SC) holds the record for the longest speech on the Senate floor, having spoken for 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato (R-NY) holds the second largest record for a speech on the Senate floor, having spoken for 23 hours and 30 minutes.

Among others, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) holds one of the longest records for having spoken on the Senate floor for 21 hours and 19 minutes.