Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) and 72 bipartisan lawmakers called on the FCC to even the playing field between broadcasters and big tech by reforming broadcaster regulations.

Hudson, the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology chairman, and 72 lawmakers wrote to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, urging the agency to reform its “outdated ownership rules that hinder broadcasters nationwide.”

the lawmakers explained:

These rules originated in the 1940s – before cable television became ubiquitous and long before the emergence of digital platforms that now dominate the media and entertainment industries. While the FCC has made incremental adjustments over the decades, the fundamental ownership restrictions have remained largely unchanged since the 1990s, imposing undue constraints on broadcasters’ ability to innovate and invest in local content.

However, the bipartisan cast of lawmakers said that the outdated rules give big tech platforms an undue advantage, because they are not held to any limit on their reach, in contrast to local broadcast outlets.

“This imbalance places broadcasters at a severe disadvantage in competing for advertising dollars and audience engagement,” the lawmakers wrote.

Democrats such as Reps. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Jared Golden (D-ME), and Julie Johnson (D-TX) joined onto the letter.

Federal regulations currently prohibit commercial television broadcasters that reach more than 39 percent of the American viewing audience, and television broadcasters cannot own more than two of the top four television stations in a certain area.

Similarly, there are stringent rules that limit the number of AM and FM radio stations that a company can own at one time.

The lawmakers said that local news is one of the most trustworthy sources for Americans to receive news:

Across the political spectrum, Americans trust their local news more than any other source. Broadcasters play an indispensable role in holding government accountable, fostering civic engagement, and ensuring public safety awareness – often early on the scene in a crisis and last to leave. They do all this while restrictive ownership rules continue to deny them the ability to obtain the vital investment necessary to sustain and expand local coverage. At a time when newspapers are battling to survive, broadcasters’ local engagement is more important than ever. When broadcasters cannot combine or expand operations, they struggle to maintain sufficient newsroom staff and invest in journalism. This increasing lack of access to local information leaves communities vulnerable to misinformation from unverified sources on social media.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has launched a campaign to modernize these ownership rules, noting that big tech operates “without similar restrictions.”

Carr has reportedly emphasized the need to “make it easier for broadcasters to attract the capital necessary for them to invest, compete and serve their local communities.” The FCC remains deadlocked at two Republicans and two Democrats and needs to confirm Republican nominee Olivia Trusty to begin its rulemaking work.

“Reforming outdated ownership rules is essential to ensuring that broadcasters remain viable,

competitive, and capable of fulfilling their essential role in American democracy,” the lawmakers continued in their letter to Carr.

“By modernizing these regulations, the FCC can empower broadcasters to better serve their communities, promote local journalism, and compete in the modern media marketplace. Updating these rules is not just an urgent economic necessity, it is a public service imperative.”