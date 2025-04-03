Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was mocked on social media as a self-proclaimed “DEI hire” after appearing to publicly boast about getting hired as a public defender with no experience because she demanded to get the job due to being black.

“When I first became a public defender, I had no criminal defense experience, and I walked in, and I told my boss, Charlie, I said, ‘Listen, you should hire me.’ He said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘Because I’m black,'” Crockett said during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight meeting on Wednesday.

Crockett went on to say, “Charlie looked at me like I was crazy,” adding that she told the man, “Let me tell you something, when I walk in, I’m going to walk in with a level of rapport and understanding that maybe some of my other colleagues will not.”

After that, “Charlie offered me the job,” the congresswoman revealed.

While Crockett added, “I worked my butt off and I worked really, really hard for all of my clients,” social media users nonetheless took to X to slam and mock her for admitting to being a “DEI hire” by suggesting the reason she got the job in the first place was due to her skin color.

“INCREDIBLE. Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett publicly admits that she only got her job as a public defender because she was black. Crockett is a DEI hire, CONFIRMED,” the popular X account Libs of TikTok proclaimed.

“Jasmine Crockett brags about being a DEI hire,” conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk reacted.

“HAHAHAHAHA. Rep. Jasmine Crockett just admitted that she was a DEI hire,” the popular X account End Wokeness wrote.

“LMAO! Jasmine Crockett just ADMITTED she is a DEI hire. You can’t make this crap up,” independent journalist Nick Sortor reacted.

“Wow! This EXPLAINS a lot!” legal scholar Carol Swain exclaimed.

Meteorologist John Basham wrote, “DEI Explained In Its Essence!” while Townhall senior editor Matt Vespa commented, “This woman is a cartoon character.”

“Jasmine Crockett actually just owned up to being a DEI hire…” conservative podcast host Benny Johnson noted.

“She admits this without shame,” another X user observed.

“Crockett is actually proud about being DEI. What a lunatic,” another remarked.

“If they say it, it should be applauded, if we say it, it’s racist? How does that make sense?” another asked.

Another X user wrote that the congresswoman is “Proof DEI hiring doesn’t work,” before declaring, “She is incompetent!”

“MLK is rolling in his grave,” another claimed, adding, “DEI has erased his work.”

“Jasmine Crockett admits she was a DEI hire,” another said, before surmising, “I wonder if all those she defended were aware of that. How might they have had a better outcome if they were given a public defender with actual experience.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.