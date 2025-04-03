President Donald Trump fired six National Security Council officials a day after independent journalist and activist Laura Loomer met with him and presented him with a list of staffers who should be fired.

Trump confirmed the meeting, saying after the firings, “Laura Loomer is a very good patriot and she is a very strong person. I saw her yesterday for a little while. She makes recommendations of things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations.”

He added, “I listen to everybody and then I make a decision. … . She always has something to say and it’s usually constructive. … She recommended some people for jobs.”

Loomer indicated her motivation was stopping leaks from inside-the-White-House officials to left-wing media. She posted on X on Thursday:

I woke up this morning to learn that there are still people in and around the West Wing who are LEAKING to the hostile, left-wing media about President Trump’s *confidential* and *private* meetings in the Oval Office. I want to reiterate how important it is that people who gain access to the White House or the administration respect the privacy of their conversations with President Trump and his senior staff. Out of respect for President @realDonaldTrump and the privacy of the Oval Office, I’m going to decline on divulging any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump. It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings. I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security.

The New York Times first reported the firings on Thursday. The far-left newspaper reported that Loomer “vilified” the NSC staff members and attacked their character and loyalty. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz reportedly joined the meeting later and “briefly defended some of his staff.”

Those reportedly fired included: Brian Walsh, the senior director for intelligence and a former national security adviser to Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he was a senator; Maggie Dougherty, the senior director for international organizations; Thomas Boodry, the senior director for legislative affairs and a former legislative director to Waltz; and David Feith, who worked in the first Trump administration on Indo-Pacific policy.

According to the Times, several other officials detailed to the NSC were reassigned to their home agencies over the weekend.

Loomer has also mentioned Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong — who reportedly has not been fired – and another NSC staffer named Ivan Kanapathy, who is the director for Asia and whose status is unclear.

