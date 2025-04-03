Trump Cheers Ford’s ‘Great Ad’ Touting How Most Vehicles Are Assembled in the United States

President Donald Trump on Thursday cheered Ford’s “great ad” touting its offering employee pricing to every American and how the auto manufacturer employs the most hourly workers of any automaker.

Ford Motor Company announced its “From America, For America” “handshake deal for America” offering employee pricing for all Americans on almost of its vehicles through June 2.

Rob Kaffl, the general manager for marketing, sales, and service at Ford, revealed Ford’s aggressive price move as President Donald Trump announced 25-percent tariffs on imported vehicles and certain auto parts, which will be collected starting on Thursday, as Breitbart News reported.

“Which automaker employs the most hourly workers in the country? Ford. Which automaker assembles the most vehicles in the country? Ford. That’s not a coincidence. It’s a commitment,” the Ford ad said, announcing its employee pricing policy.

“A Great Ad by FORD!” Trump wrote.

Breitbart News wrote:

American manufacturers may benefit from these America First trade policies as Ford assembles more vehicles in the United States and exports more automobiles than any other automaker from the country. It also builds 80 percent of its vehicles in the United States and employs more hourly manufacturing workers in the country than any other automaker. The American automobile company said that they would offers these “significant savings” on a wide range of their 2024 and 2025, gas, hybrid, plug-in, and diesel Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Electric vehicle customers may also enjoy the employee pricing on top of its “Ford Power Promise,” which includes a complimentary home charger and standard installation with a Ford electric vehicle.

“This Ford Motor Company: From America, For America program is a testament to our commitment to assembling where we sell. It’s a way for us to give back to the communities that have supported us for generations,” Kaffl said.

He concluded, “When you buy a Ford vehicle, you’re not just getting a capable vehicle; you’re investing in American jobs and American communities.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.