Microsoft co-founder and billionaire leftist Bill Gates’ nonprofit may be in danger of losing its tax-exempt status.

The news surrounding the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also involves two other organizations facing accusations of breaking the law when it comes to their scholarship and career programs, the Times of India reported on Thursday.

“The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER) has accused the Gates Foundation, the Lagrant Foundation, and the Creative Capital Foundation 0f ‘intentionally’ excluding white people, a claim detailed in letters sent to the IRS. The AAER argues that these alleged discriminatory practices may violate federal law and provide sufficient grounds for the IRS to revoke the organizations’ tax-exempt status,” the report said.

In a statement, AAER President Edward Blum stated, “These organizations are free to operate as they wish — but not with the public subsidy that tax-exempt status provides. Racial discrimination, whether in scholarships, professional development, or artistic grants, violates public policy and must not be underwritten by American taxpayers.”

“Organizations that discriminate based on race — whether their intentions are benevolent or not — are not eligible for public subsidies through the tax code. The IRS must act to uphold the law,” he added.

A Breitbart News article in 2021 detailed how many famous billionaires avoid paying taxes. Among those who reportedly paid very low taxes was Bill Gates.

“ProPublica says its reporting is based on ‘a vast trove of Internal Revenue Service Data’ revealing that billionaires, who often finance Democrat campaigns to raise taxes on working Americans, ‘paid a total of $13.6 billion in federal income taxes in those five years’ amounting ‘to a true tax rate of only 3.4%,'” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s administration has been working to modernize the IRS to provide better service to taxpayers, Breitbart News reported in March.

Per the article, a senior tech executive at the IRS said that “modernizing the IRS has been a decades-long project.”

Bill Gates has recently been in the news for predicting that artificial intelligence (AI) will advance so much over the coming decade that human specialists such as doctors and teachers will no longer be needed for most tasks.

In November, he suggested humanity will require a new religion to navigate the rise of AI, per Breitbart News.