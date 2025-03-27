Bill Gates: AI Will Replace Human Doctors, Teachers and Most Other Professions

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire leftist Bill Gates predicts that within the next 10 years, artificial intelligence will advance to the point where human specialists like doctors and teachers will no longer be needed for most tasks.

In a recent interview on NBC’s The Tonight Show, corporate sex pest and extreme leftist Bill Gates shared his insights on the rapid advancements in AI and its potential impact on the workforce. Gates believes that within the next decade, AI will progress to a level where human expertise will be replaced by artificial intelligence in many professions.

Pointing to examples such as great doctors and teachers, Gates explained that with the development of AI, high-quality medical advice and tutoring will soon be widely available at no cost. He described this new era as one of “free intelligence,” where AI-powered technologies will be accessible and touch nearly every aspect of our lives.

Gates further elaborated on this concept in an interview with Harvard University professor and happiness expert Arthur Brooks, stating that the world is entering a phase where AI advancements will happen quickly and have no upper bound. According to Gates, this newfound “free intelligence” is expected to lead to significant improvements in various fields, including medicine, education, and virtual assistance.

However, the debate surrounding the role of humans in an AI-powered future remains ongoing. Some experts argue that AI will enhance human efficiency and create more jobs by spurring economic growth. Others, like Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, believe that technological advancements will fundamentally change the nature of most jobs across industries, ultimately replacing human labor.

Gates believes that certain types of jobs, such as those in the entertainment industry, will likely never be replaced by AI. However, he predicts that tasks related to manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture will eventually become “basically solved problems” through AI advancements.

Despite the uncertainties, Gates encourages young people to explore the frontiers of AI, viewing it as a fantastic opportunity for those willing to take a fresh look at the technology. He even stated that if he were to start a new business from scratch, he would launch an “AI-centric” startup, given the immense potential for funding and growth in this field.

Read more at NBC Bay Area here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.