Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) had a safe answer when asked recently if he could be the his party’s next leader, his response coming as Democrats are being viewed unfavorably.
Booker broke the Senate record for giving the longest floor speech this week, and Fox News told him that some are saying his party needs a national leader, the outlet reported on Friday.
When asked if he could be that leader, Booker replied, “I think that, as the great Ella Baker said, we are the leaders we’ve been looking for. I think the Democratic Party needs everybody to realize it’s time for all of us to lead.”
Following Booker’s more than 25-hour-long speech, failed Democrat Vice Presidential candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris praised him for his effort, per Breitbart News.
“The true measure of a leader is not based on who you beat down but on who you lift up,” she said.
Despite the Democrats patting each other on the back, it appears their party is in a tough spot at the moment. A recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found a majority view the Democrat Party unfavorably, Breitbart News reported on Tuesday.
The outlet offered more details regarding party leaders:
While Democrats have failed to rally behind a single leader in the aftermath of their 2024 loss to President Donald Trump and MAGA, one controversial Democrat — Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) — has made headlines, seemingly clawing her way to the top of her broken party with a series of cringeworthy social media videos and loose-lipped remarks, urging Democrats to “punch” to win and calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) “Governor Hot Wheels.”
In March, internal Democrat polling showed the Democrat brand is not doing well at all. Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matt Boyle reported, “In addition to the broader Democrat branding problems, voters in battleground districts per the Democrat internal polling trust Republicans more than Democrats on the economy.”
During his marathon speech, Booker criticized President Donald Trump’s administration; Elon Musk, who is the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is rooting out government waste; and Republicans.
