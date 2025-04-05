Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) had a safe answer when asked recently if he could be the his party’s next leader, his response coming as Democrats are being viewed unfavorably.

Booker broke the Senate record for giving the longest floor speech this week, and Fox News told him that some are saying his party needs a national leader, the outlet reported on Friday.

When asked if he could be that leader, Booker replied, “I think that, as the great Ella Baker said, we are the leaders we’ve been looking for. I think the Democratic Party needs everybody to realize it’s time for all of us to lead.”

Following Booker’s more than 25-hour-long speech, failed Democrat Vice Presidential candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris praised him for his effort, per Breitbart News.

“The true measure of a leader is not based on who you beat down but on who you lift up,” she said.

Despite the Democrats patting each other on the back, it appears their party is in a tough spot at the moment. A recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found a majority view the Democrat Party unfavorably, Breitbart News reported on Tuesday.

