Internal Democrat Polling Shows Party in Complete Brand Collapse

Democrats are in deep, deep trouble, according to their own internal polling.

Politico’s Elena Schneider, revealing the Democrat numbers, wrote on Tuesday that the Democrat brand is in the gutter.

“The Democratic Party’s brand is in rough shape in the congressional battlegrounds,” Schneider wrote. “Nearly two months into the second Donald Trump administration, a majority of voters in battleground House districts still believe Democrats in Congress are ‘more focused on helping other people than people like me,’ according to an internal poll conducted by the Democrat group Navigator Research. Among independents, just 27 percent believe Democrats are focused on helping them, compared with 55 percent who said they’re focused on others.”

Democrat pollster Molly Murphy is quoted in the Politico piece as saying while voters were somewhat critical of Trump in some spots, the Democrats have serious damage to fix with their own brand before voters trust them in government again. Murphy and others from Navigator, which is part of Democrat nonprofit the Hub Project, are expected to present these polling numbers to House Democrats in Leesburg, Virginia, at their Issues Conference later this week.

“The Democratic brand is still not where it needs to be in terms of core trust and understanding people’s challenges,” Murphy said. “Even though voters are critical about Trump and some of the things he’s doing, that criticism of Trump doesn’t translate into trust in Democrats. The trust has to be earned.”

Other numbers in the poll are even worse for Democrats. A majority, 56 percent of those surveyed, said Democrats are not looking out for working class people. Only 42 percent said they shared values with Democrats. Just 39 percent said Democrats value work, and just 44 percent said the Democrats respect work. Thirty-nine percent said Democrats have the right priorities as a party.

The survey was conducted by Impact Research and polled 1,500 voters from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25.

In addition to the broader Democrat branding problems, voters in battleground districts per the Democrat internal polling trust Republicans more than Democrats on the economy.

“In the Navigator survey of 62 competitive House districts across the country, voters said they trust Republicans over Democrats on handling the economy by a 5-point margin, 46 percent to 41 percent,” Schneider wrote. “Voters also trust Republicans more than Democrats by a 7-point margin on responding to inflation, 44 percent to 37 percent.”