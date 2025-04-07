Miami-Dade County Commission Votes to Remove Fluoride from Water Supply

Miami-Dade in Florida is the latest county to vote to remove fluoride from the water supply.

The commission made this determination in an 8-2 vote last week, and the removal will happen in 30 days barring any unforeseen action such as a veto from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez sponsored the measure and predicted it will make residents “very happy.”

“If you don’t want to consume this, you don’t have to,” he said.

“Our residents are going to be able to make the choice themselves whether they want to ingest something that’s usually prescribed by a doctor, or whether they can just have clean water,” Gonzalez added.

They follow a few other areas in Florida that have taken similar action. Prior to President Donald Trump taking office, the city of Winter Haven, Florida, ditched fluoride in their water supply in a 3-2 decision, citing warnings from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before he was Health and Human Services Secretary.

During his confirmation hearing, Kennedy noted that he has been called a conspiracy theorist for a number of reasons including warning of the dangers of fluoride in the water supply.

“I was called a conspiracy theorist because I said fluoride lowered IQ. Last week, JAMA published a meta review of 87 studies saying that there’s a direct inverse correlation between IQ loss. I could go on for about a week,” he said.

Officials in Florida’s Lee County also voted unanimously to remove fluoride from the water supply, as Breitbart News reported:

Ladapo was present at the meeting on the removal of fluoride, contending that it is “insane to continue to support this,” referring to fluoride in the water supply. “And you know who suffers the most? Well so far, it’s children and pregnant women. Those are the most sensitive populations. That’s where the strongest data are,” he said. … “Obviously, we’re going to obviously provide fluoride for people if they need it, but there will be ways for them to get it,” Lee County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Cecil Pendergrass said.

Utah has since become the first state to ban fluoride in the drinking water altogether, as the measure signed by Governor Spencer Cox (R) goes into effect May 7.