Democrats’ Witness Cannot Say If CDC Spending $230,000 on Solar-Powered Picnic Tables Was a Good Use of Tax Dollars

The Democrats’ witness at Tuesday’s Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) hearing was unable to say if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spending $230,000 on solar-powered picnic tables during the coronavirus pandemic was a good use of taxpayer money.

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) asked the minority witness Ron Kendall, Executive Chairman Emeritus, about the fact that the CDC spent 230,000 on solar picnic tables.

“Mr. Kendall, you’re a witness. You are here of your own volition. Could you answer my question? Do you think that 230 grand for solar picking tables at the Center of Disease Control is a good use of taxpayer money?” he asked, as Kendall said he had “no opinion.”

“And how about State Department high end furniture, 120 grand of leather furniture in Islamabad, Pakistan. Do you think that’s a good use of taxpayer money?” Fallon asked.

“I would like to examine– ” Kendall replied as Fallon said, “So no, no, no opinion again.”

“How about the pension benefit guarantee corporations spent $14.4 million, about $14,400 per employee on brand new furniture. Is that a good use of taxpayer money?” Fallon asked.

“Did it include IT? Does it include computers and so forth?” Kendall said, concluding that he did not have “sufficient information to make an informed decision.”

“The Biden administration essentially did nothing, and what we’ve had with new leadership with DOGE is terminating 700 federal leases already, 10 percent. That is a chunk. That is a good start. Any building that has national security implications is going to be unaffected. And now they’re moving on to sell, and we’re going to do again, with strategic sequencing as well. I think it should be noted, the Democratic witness works for a trade association that represents real estate owners who lease space to the federal government — is that a fair assessment, Mr. Kendall?” the lawmaker asked.

“That is true,” Kendall replied.

This exchange was part of the hearing on “Federal Foreclosure: Reducing the Federal Real Estate Portfolio.” Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) noted in her remarks that the U.S. government wastes billions of dollars every year to maintain “outdated and underutilized office buildings,” also highlighting the waste used on office furniture.

