Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Friday, April 11.

Leavitt will likely face questions about further tariff actions by President Donald Trump after announcing reciprocal tariffs on Liberation Day last week, then announcing a pause on those measures but imposing even higher tariffs on China this week for retaliating against the United States.

On Wednesday Leavitt called out the media for pushing market panic before Trump announced the pause on reciprocal tariffs, saying, “You clearly missed the Art of the Deal.”