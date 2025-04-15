The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Tuesday said it raised $36.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, achieving the strongest first quarter for an off-election year in its history.

“The NRCC is on offense and fueled by unstoppable momentum and widespread support,” Mike Marinella, a committee spokesperson, said in a statement.

The NRCC said it raised $21.5 million in March, which marked its best off-year month and highest March in history, and now enters the second quarter of the year with $23.9 million cash on hand.

House Republican leadership across the board have raised significant funds:

The Republican campaign arm’s first-quarter haul is the latest in a series of massive hauls from House GOP leadership. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) raised $32.2 million, marking his largest quarterly fundraising total. Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) raked in $10 million during the period and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) raked in $12 million. Last week, the group’s chair, Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), announced the NRCC raised $35.2 million ahead of its fundraising dinner with President Trump.

“We have to raise enough money to keep up with the Democrats and make sure that our candidates can get their message out,” Hudson said after the fundraising dinner with the 47th president.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), the former Freedom Caucus chairman, explained on Breitbart News Saturday that Republicans can expand their House majority if they deliver “meaningful” results and make Democrats look “childish.”

Noting that “midterm elections tend to result in losses for the party of the sitting president,” Breitbart News wrote in early March:

As Boyle and Perry noted, the only true exceptions to this trend in modern American electoral history are during President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s reign in 1934 and that of President W. Bush in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. To defy these odds, Perry said that Republicans have to deliver historical results. The Keystone State conservative said Republicans “need to be bold” and they have to deliver legislation that is “meaningful and yields results.”

Perry said that Democrats would look childish if they cannot celebrate law enforcement or a man getting into the West Point military academy.