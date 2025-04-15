U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has harshly criticized a Maryland sanctuary city for releasing an illegal migrant charged with murder.

“ICE Baltimore says the sanctuary county of Prince George’s County in Maryland ignored their detainer request and released a 2x previously deported Guatemalan illegal alien alleged murderer into the community,” reported Bill Melugin of Fox News on Tuesday. “32-year-old Rene Pop-Chub is facing pending murder charges in Prince George’s County, but ICE says he was released from local custody last Tuesday with no cooperation or notification. ICE Baltimore found him and arrested him in Hyattsville, MD, on Saturday.”

In a statement, ICE said the Hyattsville put people in the community at risk by ignoring their detainer request.

“When jurisdictions refuse to honor our immigration detainers, they put their own communities at risk — as was the case here, where a dangerous illegal alien charged with murder and assault was released back onto the streets,” said the statement. “Thanks to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our officers, this individual has been taken back into custody. Their work ensures that he will now face justice and will no longer pose a threat to public safety in Maryland.”

According to Fox News, Pop-Chub was deported “back to Guatemala in 2023 and 2017 after he illegally entered the U.S.” It remains unknown how or where he illegally entered the U.S. for the third time.

“Following his arrest on Saturday, Pop-Chub was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service,” added Fox News.

